I’ve been thinking about building a nice outdoor fireplace and a little paver patio in one corner of the backyard. Maybe one of those dome-shaped pizza ovens on one side. It’s a nice distraction to think about and plan for in the dead of winter.
Outdoor fireplaces and wood ovens have been one of the big design trends for a few years now. Outdoor living, in general, is big. People have fancy, lighted enclosures for outdoor showers. Hot tubs, bars and expansive kitchens with grills, stove tops, refrigerators and sinks adorn many backyards.
While it might be a current trend, it certainly isn’t anything new. Through the ages people have cooked and bathed, eaten and entertained outdoors, although it was often for more practical reasons than today.
If you see any old family photos from the late 1800s or early 1900s they usually were taken out in the yard — during the summers, at least. Parties, post-baptism get-togethers, birthdays and other events were usually celebrated out on the back porch or on the lawn, tables and chairs set up under the shade trees, an escape from the steaming hot house.
Old homesteaders often had separate summer kitchens — many with big open porches — and did a fair amount of cooking outdoors. Unlike today, they weren’t doing it to be cool, they were doing it to stay cool and to keep their house cooler in the heat of summer. And, as a bonus, they cut down on the risk of burning down their home.
Forget our fancy wood-fired pizza ovens. The ancient Greeks had grills — and even portable grills — made of clay to cook chicken souvlaki and other foods.
Archaeologists have found remnants of outdoor grills that date to thousands of years before Christ.
Grilling and smoking are the centerpieces of any outdoor kitchen today and it was so at the birth of the nation. George Washington detailed in his diary in the late 1760s about his first barbecue and Andrew Jackson planted “barbecue trees” on the White House grounds to smoke and grill meats.
Outdoor showers and especially bathtubs are nothing new.
Farmers could take a bath of sorts in an outdoor tank, filled with water from a hand-pumped water jack, stripping down enough to splash and wash the sweat, dust and threshing chaff off their bodies.
Taking a bath before running water and bathrooms would have been quite a job. There were plenty of portable bathtubs, moved to warmer or cooler spots in or outside a house depending on the season. And any hot water you wanted would have to be boiled and carried to the tub. I’m guessing after a few days, or maybe a week without one, they were more than happy to do what they needed to take a hot bath.
Our cabin Up North for many years had only an outdoor shower. The first one was just a big black plastic bag with a small hose and nozzle end on it. It hung on the outside of the cabin wall, water warming in the sun, and you’d turn the nozzle off and on to get just enough water for a shower.
Luckily, our cabin is very secluded with no nearby neighbors, as that first shower had no enclosure. Over the years we upgraded, an outdoor enclosure and then a propane-fired little unit that would give pressurized, hot water.
Finally, with a well dug, I built a for-real indoor shower in the cabin, much to the joy of my wife.
Still, I kind of miss the outdoor shower. It fit the whole nature thing of being at the cabin.
Maybe I’ll build one next to my new outdoor fireplace. Probably better put an enclosure on it, though — the neighbors are a lot closer in town.
