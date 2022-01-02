This time last year I wrote about the joy of seeing the past year come to an end and the optimism for 2021.
But as readers enthusiastically and often point out, I am often wrong.
Dr. Fauci has overstayed his welcome, like an unwanted guest at the end of your party who won’t leave even as you back him slowly toward the door and say, “It was nice to see you again. Wow, look at the time.”
We actually stayed up until midnight on Friday night. Not to watch the Times Square ball drop party but to make sure 2021 was really over.
Many people are hoping this year really will be more like normal and say they look forward to things like more face-to-face personal interaction.
They may regret it when that wish comes true. It seems more people have become usually cantankerous over the past year or so. Maybe they have just been worn down by the whole pandemic or by the political/social division. Whatever the case, once you’re fully back to in-person society you may soon long for isolation and social distancing.
Even before omicron and all-time record case numbers hit, a lot of people people were happy to say goodbye to another grinding year that just couldn’t quite find its way to normalcy.
But a new year brings new hope.
A lot of people have or are making their New Year’s resolutions.
I heard a psychologist on TV say that instead of making resolutions for big dramatic changes, like losing weight or exercising three times a week, we should take stock of our lives and focus on things we can make small, incremental changes throughout the year that will improve us.
Sounds like a good idea. That way we can make little changes each week like saving some money and calories by not buying that caramel latte and giant cupcake every single day — maybe just twice a week. And the benefit of making a tiny, incremental change is we won’t notice we’re not doing it anymore come March.
Rather than resolutions I like to just call them “goals.” Everyone has all sorts of goals, from starting an emergency cash fund to reading something serious like “The Catcher in the Rye” instead of Dave Barry’s “Complete Guide to Guys.”
“Goals” don’t carry any serious weight. They’re kind of vague and no one really judges on them when they don’t happen.
Whereas “resolution” is the quality of being determined or resolute and making a firm decision to do or not do something.
So just pass on the resolutions, you deserve it. You’ve been through enough these past two years.
I may not have been completely right a year ago, but despite some setbacks, 2021 was a definite improvement from the fear and uncertainties of much of 2020.
This year has all the promise that we want to make of it. Happy New Year.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
