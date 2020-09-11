MANKAT0 — KTOE announcer Barry Wortel and former Bethany Lutheran College coach Rick Jeddeloh’s 25-year-friendship began with a mutual interest in basketball. Similar experiences with cancer also strengthened the bond between them.
“We share the same type of prostate cancer, the same type of surgery and the same doctor at Mayo in Rochester. We also share the same outcome,” Jeddeloh said.
Both men now can boast no evidence of cancer.
Jeddeloh, who first found out about his cancer in July 2010, is now a senior community development director with the American Cancer Society. His duties include chairing fundraising events such as Blue Earth County’s Relay For Life.
Wortel is the Honorary Survivor for this year’s drive-thru fundraiser 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19 at Unique Speciality & Classics, 2015 Bassett Drive.
When Jeddeloh approached his friend about accepting the title, Wortel did not hesitate.
“I said whatever you need me to do, I’ll do.”
Because of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 Relay for Life is a socially distanced event rather than a large gathering.
In past years, an honorary survivor has been called upon to tell his/her story during the relay’s ceremonies. Although Wortel is not slated to appear in person Sept. 19, he’s dedicated radio time to speak about prostate cancer and the fundraiser. Jeddeloh was interviewed for a show that aired on KTOE Thursday afternoon.
Wortel, who had a biopsy in 2018 that revealed cancer cells in his prostate, said it’s very important for men, especially “guys in their 40s” to get information about prostate cancer and to schedule health checkups.
“I was very lucky and that’s because of early detection.”
Jeddeloh said the sharing of stories by honorary survivors has an impact on attendees of Relay for Life.
Other activities at the fundraiser usually include walking along a pathway lined with luminaria dedicated to people who have faced cancer. This year the small bags containing glowing candles may be viewed from vehicle windows.
“We wanted the best way and safest way to do something,” Jeddeloh said.
He said planning this year’s event was a logistics challenge. “We’ve looked at a half a dozen plans (in recent months). There’s lots of volunteers we have to consider.”
Wortell said he’s grateful for the upcoming fundraiser that supports an organization dedicated to cancer research and helping survivors.
“A lot of charities are hurting right now. It’s important for everybody to help everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.