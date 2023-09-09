This summer a new dimension was added to the patient-physician relationship between Dr. Caroline Baerg and Barb Maher. They worked together to create a public access television show to educate others about Nigeria’s handicrafts and culture.
Both women have lived in the West African nation.
Despite her busy schedule at Mankato Clinic, Baerg, Maher’s primary care doctor, agreed to take part in filming sessions at KTV’s production studios on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College.
“You make time for things that are important,” Baerg said.
“Also, Barb was one of the first Peace Corps workers; that’s remarkable.”
Maher said the purpose of the two-part program is to discuss works by Nigerian artisans that are not readily available today as when they were crafted six decades ago.
All of the wood carvings, fabrics and woven baskets featured in the show were purchased by Maher from various vendors in northern and eastern Nigeria between 1963-1965.
The items are treasured mementos of her time with the Peace Corps, an independent U.S. government agency that deploys volunteers to provide international development assistance. Maher served as a teacher in Nigeria. Baerg is a native of that country.
Appearing together in community access television, along with the artifacts, was a way to celebrate their friendship and Mankato’s ties with the world, Maher said.
The show provides the general public opportunities to enrich their knowledge of Nigeria. Students in that country also may use the program to learn, via KTV’s YouTube channel, more about their cultural heritage.
For the television program, Maher’s collection of crafts was laid out as if they were being sold at a bazaar. One of the objects is a large mask carved from sturdy, dark wood. Buyers today rarely find such high-quality items available in Nigeria.
The master craftsmen who sold their works to Maher were from the same generations as the doctor’s parents and grandparents.
“Barb was there at a time when I was yet to be born,” Baerg said.
Maher approached KTV with the idea of a show about her Peace Corps experiences earlier this year. It turned out to be an ideal time for such a request.
“We happened to have a summer intern available to help produce the show,” said Greg Vandemause, KTV’s general manager as well as its production studio manager, who also is an adjunct faculty member in Bethany Lutheran College’s media arts department.
Santiago Tenorio, of Miami, helped with the production “from start to finish,” Vandemause said.
“KTV did a beautiful job, we had a wonderful cameraman,” Maher said.
Tenorio, now in his third year as a student at Bethany, used two cameras to film Maher and Baerg’s unscripted discussion.
The program has begun airing and runs through November. Viewers may find station’s schedule at: accessktv.org/watch.
Vandemause said members of the public typically are responsible for taping the shows they want the station to air. Maher is a regular speaker on submitted programs about pollinators and native plants.
“Barb is a Master Gardener who has been on numerous shows,” said Vandemause, expressing his confidence in Maher’s ability to create interest for station viewers.
An educational television program had been Maher’s Plan Two for the future of her collection. She’s tried for 10 years to find a new home for her beloved collection.
Baerg tried to help by reaching out to a school in Nigeria where her sister serves as principal. Shipping costs were too prohibitive, and the museums Maher contacted don’t have storage space to spare.
She now hopes someone viewing the KTV program will come forward and offer a proper place to display the items.
In the meantime, Baerg is visiting her home country, where she has been invited to a wedding. The dress she plans to wear was sewn from a bolt of handmade material that was once part of Maher’s collection of handicrafts.
“I am so excited for my family to be able to see this ... and that I will be wearing the outfit during an occasion in Nigeria,” Baerg said.
A civil war in the late 1960s prompted the Peace Corps to pull out of Nigeria, and since then, the organization has not had a presence in that country.
“I am part of a group of former Peace Corps members who served in Nigeria. I also planned to share information about the program with them,” Maher said.
