The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Residential mail will not be delivered on Monday. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition of The Free Press on Tuesday, along with Sunday and Tuesday’s edition.
State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Monday.
Mankato and North Mankato residents on Monday’s schedule will have their garbage/recyclable collected Tuesday; Tuesday’s garbage will be collected Wednesday; Wednesday’s garbage will be collected Thursday; Thursday’s garbage will be collected Friday; Friday’s garbage will be collected Saturday.
