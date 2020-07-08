LAKE CRYSTAL — A Lake Crystal clinic will remain open under new ownership once its doctor retires at the end of July.
Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic is stepping in to take control of the local primary care option from Mankato Clinic, with the two health systems expanding an existing partnership.
The changeover on Aug. 1 will preserve the clinic in Lake Crystal during a time when many other rural communities are losing clinics or hospitals.
The Madelia-based health care provider already offers physical therapy at the city’s recreation center and recently opened a pharmacy downtown. The addition of the clinic signals a 100% commitment to Lake Crystal, said CEO Jeff Mengenhausen.
“To have a rural community thrive and grow you need to have different pillars in the community between education, jobs, health care and residential housing,” he said. “... By firming up health care there we’re only going to help Lake Crystal grow.”
Dr. Kirk Odden’s upcoming retirement led Mankato Clinic leadership to consider whether to recruit a new provider. Doing so can be challenging in rural settings, so they and Madelia’s leadership explored a change in ownership.
Madelia has a provider, Dr. Marc Wilkinson, who lives in Lake Crystal. Through a shared agreement between the two health systems, Wilkinson is part of Mankato Clinic’s medical staff but practices in Madelia.
He’ll begin splitting his time between Madelia and the Lake Crystal clinic, which will be renamed Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic — Lake Crystal, on Aug. 3. Ensuring patient care stays in the community is exciting, he said.
“A lot of places are relying more on telehealth, taking a less personal approach to health care, and looking toward filtering everything into a larger, more centrally located system,” he said. “And Madelia and Mankato Clinic have a commitment to rural health care and bringing health care into the communities where it really belongs.”
Mayo Clinic Health System temporarily closed its Lake Crystal clinic in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city also went without a pharmacy for years until Madelia opened one this summer.
Having connections in place between Madelia and Mankato Clinic helped make the transition possible. The relationship goes back years to when Mankato Clinic provided guidance to Madelia Community Hospital on opening a clinic and setting up an electronic medical record, said Mankato Clinic CEO Randy Farrow.
He called the transition plan a win/win. Lake Crystal keeps a primary care clinic in the city, Madelia expands on its increased presence in the city, while Mankato Clinic can get referrals for care not available at the Lake Crystal clinic or in Madelia.
“It was just kind of the right timing and a good fit,“ Farrow said. “Rather than us trying to keep that clinic going and maybe have them also trying to provide services there, we just said let’s just join forces.”
Madelia plans to hire a second provider, a nurse practitioner, to work full time at the clinic. Total staff will number five to six between the two providers, nurses and front-desk staff.
The clinic’s providers will see patients of all ages and handle care ranging from acute illnesses to minor injuries to chronic diseases to sports physicals. Wilkinson will also handle inpatient visits for Crystal Seasons Living Center.
Having similar electronic medical record systems should make the transition smooth, Farrow said. Both health systems accept the same insurance options as well, he added, so existing patients should be able to continue receiving care at the clinic.
The transition is about one rural community, Madelia, helping another, Lake Crystal, Mengenhausen said. Bringing a pharmacy back to Lake Crystal was one step, and now it continues with a clinic a block or so away.
“We’re here to stay,” he said. “We had a meeting with the City Council and told them the exact same thing.”
