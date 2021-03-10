LAKE CRYSTAL — Lake Crystal child care advocates are looking for state help to open up a child care center years in the planning.
The Little Lakers Early Learning Center is looking for $200,000 in state funding to help renovate the former Crystal Valley Co-op office. The money would be used for kitchen and playground equipment, or other start-up costs.
Board members for the nonprofit already have secured $45,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust, as well as various fundraising efforts to put the project together. Yet the child care center is projected to run into funding issues, including a $150,000 estimated shortfall in its first year, said Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Public Schools Supt. Tom Farrell.
"We know there's going to be some costs," said Farrell, a member of the Little Lakers board of directors. "Those are some of the debts that we are coming to try and get some funds to help."
Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, brought the proposal before lawmakers Wednesday at a Senate jobs and economic growth committee hearing.
Rosen stressed the funding was crucial to launch the child care center as Lake Crystal continues to grow. She and local advocates pointed out Crystal Valley Co-op's main office took 30 employees out of the community when the co-op office moved to Mankato, while the child care center will bring 22 to 24 jobs to Lake Crystal.
"This will go a long way to rebuilding those lost jobs," said Ryan Yunkers, another Little Lakers board member.
A study conducted by First Children's Finance in 2016 concluded about 95 to 105 children in the Lake Crystal area are without child care. Residents banded together to form a nonprofit in 2018 to address the child care gap and entered into negotiations with Crystal Valley Co-op in 2019 to purchase its old office at below-market value for about $510,000.
Advocates estimate remodeling the office will take another $200,000, not counting equipment and start-up fees. The center plans to serve about 80 to 84 children.
Rosen argued the project merited using state general funding as construction and equipment costs keep increasing, while child care access continues to be a barrier for economic development in Greater Minnesota.
"It's a tough time right now to be building," she said.
Lawmakers laid over Rosen's bill for possible inclusion in a larger jobs bill later this spring. Both Democrats and Republicans support the project, but some DFL senators are concerned about using general funding to pay for what they believe are capital project expenses. They would rather see similar projects funded through an infrastructure bill.
State officials said infrastructure bills that fund capital projects usually deal with publicly owned projects not nonprofit issues such as the child care center. Sen. Bobby Jo Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, countered by pointing out House and Senate bonding committees usually use cash to pay for smaller public-private infrastructure.
"I'm concerned about the lines getting blurred," Champion said.
Rosen and state officials say jobs and economic development-related funding have gone toward similar projects in the past, especially when paired with job training programs. Rosen said Lake Crystal volunteers have sought funding from a variety of sources and have spoken with state officials at the Department of Employment and Economic Development to find money to improve their community.
"They are desperate for child care, so they are putting their resources (in) and doing everything they can," Rosen said. "They just need a little help to push it forward, get it over the top."
