LAKE CRYSTAL — After going without a drugstore for 12 years, Lake Crystal will next spring again have a full-service pharmacy.
Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic will open a pharmacy at 210 South Main St., across the street from the post office.
City Administrator Taylor Gronau said the lack of a pharmacy was a big issue for residents.
“When we did our strategic planning process and sent out surveys to residents, a pharmacy was at the top of the list. So this will fill a need we’ve had for a long time.”
The Lake Crystal Pharmacy will be a full-service business with technology for dispensing medications, tracking sales, and security. It will be fully automated so medical providers can transmit prescriptions, and patients can order refills via phone, website or app.
Jeff Mengenhausen, MCHC CEO, said they have had a growing relationship with Lake Crystal residents.
“We’re seeing a lot more Lake Crystal patients drive to Madelia for care and this is a way to build on that.”
Mengenhausen said they already rent space in the Lake Crystal rec center where they provide a full physical therapy program. And MCHC recently began a physical therapy and strengthening program at the Lake Crystal school.
The building where the pharmacy will go was formerly the Bank Bar & Grill, which closed three years ago.
Mengenhausen said they will start with one full-time pharmacist and three pharmacy techs when they open in April.
He said they will be able to offer many patients significant discounts on drug prices. MCHC is a critical access hospital, which allows it to buy drugs at lower prices through a federal government program.
“For a majority of patients they will see a 30%-70% discount on drug prices. But they have to use our providers to get the discount.”
MCHC is in the process of procuring licenses, hiring personnel and preparing the building for this new business. Construction should begin later this month or early in December.
MCHC is an independent nonprofit facility. It has a 25-bed acute care hospital that provides all primary health services. The clinic is attached to the hospital.
