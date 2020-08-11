Two area cities have been recognized for promoting the availability of telecommuting options.
Lake Crystal and Madelia are among the first group of Minnesota communities certified as telecommuter-friendly.
These 23 cities, townships and counties across Minnesota are being recognized for their efforts to coordinate and partner with broadband providers, Realtors, economic development professionals, employers, employees and other stakeholders.
The Minnesota Legislature passed Telecommuter Forward! Certification in 2019. Gov. Tim Walz then signed the law in which communities are required to adopt model resolutions that include statements of support for telecommuting and single points of contact for coordinating telecommuting opportunities.
This certification expands upon border-to-border broadband efforts by providing a way for communities to promote themselves to Minnesotans interested in telecommuting and to businesses that support growing their telecommuting workforce.
Data suggest that more than 1 million Minnesotans are now doing at least some work remotely, accounting for well over one-third of Minnesota’s labor force.
The number of workers teleworking already was increasing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but jumped to nearly 45% in recent months, a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development press release said.
DEED, the state’s principal economic development agency, has since 2014 awarded more than $105 million in broadband infrastructure grants to fund 140 projects across Minnesota, with the goal of border-to-border broadband access. Reliable high-speed internet access is recognized as essential for successful telecommuting.
“As we help Minnesota’s economy recover from the pandemic, we know that more Minnesotans than ever before are telecommuting for work,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
