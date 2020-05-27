MANKATO — A woman needed stitches after she allegedly was cut by a man with a pocket knife in a vehicle in Mankato.
A witness reported a woman screaming in a vehicle outside the hilltop Hy-Vee Friday evening. The vehicle left so an officer went to the owner's Lake Crystal residence.
A woman told the officer that Jonathan Michael Rink, 50, had pulled out a pocket knife and she was cut while waving her arm during an argument. They then went to an urgent care and the woman got stitches, according to a court complaint.
Rink reportedly confirmed the woman's account, adding the woman punched him in the arm and he took out the knife in attempt to get her to calm down.
Rink was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.