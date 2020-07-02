LAKE CRYSTAL — A Lake Crystal man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
Andrew John Teigen, 47, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A girl told authorities Teigen molested her on one occasion last month. Teigen initially denied the allegation but later admitted he had been drinking and could not remember what happened that night, according to a court complaint.
