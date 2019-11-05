LAKE CRYSTAL — A Lake Crystal man faces felony charges for fleeing police and drug possession.
Jordy Earl Schultz, 37, had an active warrant for his arrest when a Lake Crystal police officer saw him Saturday driving without headlights, according to a criminal complaint. When the officer tried to pull him over, Schultz reportedly sped away for a few blocks before nearly driving the vehicle into Crystal Lake.
An officer arrested him after he fled on foot. A search of Schultz's vehicle turned up a baggy containing 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe and other paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Schultz was charged Monday in Blue Earth County.
