MANKATO — A Lake Crystal man allegedly assaulted and threatened a woman he knows while refusing to let her out of his vehicle.
Damian John Blank, 21, was charged with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police she got into an argument with Blank while she was in his vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Mankato. Blank allegedly blocked her from leaving the vehicle and drove so recklessly that the woman feared for her life.
Blank then allegedly parked and stated, “If I'm going to jail I might as well make it worth it.” He then punched the woman in the chest and the thigh and pulled her hair to stop her from getting out, according to a court complaint.
Blank allegedly drove off again, pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to harm her and himself.
Blank drove the woman to her vehicle and punched her in the face and pulled her hair as she got into her vehicle, the charges allege.
Blank reportedly tried to break the woman's driver side window, then got back into his vehicle and rammed into the back of the woman's vehicle.
Blank fled the scene but was located later that day and arrested.
