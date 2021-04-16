A Lake Crystal man was struck and killed while running away from a crash at a St. Paul highway interchange Thursday night.
Nicholas Dean Hunt, 38, was involved in a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-35E at eastbound I-94 at about 8:30 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
Hunt got out, ran down an embankment and into the left lane of westbound I-94. He then was struck by a car and died at the scene, the patrol report says. The driver and passenger in the car were not injured.
