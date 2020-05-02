LAKE CRYSTAL — Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic officials hope to soon open a new pharmacy in Lake Crystal, but the COVID-19 pandemic is making it a harder process than hoped.
In a world where COVID-19 never happened, the pharmacy might’ve already opened.
The final steps, though, are taking longer than expected due to slower response times from insurance companies and state offices amid the pandemic.
While the delay is frustrating, Madelia’s Director of Pharmacy, Jane Malmskog, said the pharmacy can open quickly once it does get the OK.
“Things are so ever-changing with the COVID situation,” she said. “If people can go back to their offices to work, it’ll speed some things up.”
Most of the construction at 210 S. Main St. was done by early April, and the health care provider already hired a pharmacist and two pharmacy technicians. Karmen Dather will be the pharmacist in charge after previously working at Family Fresh Market in St. Peter and Shopko in Fairmont.
Malmskog, who will also work at the Lake Crystal pharmacy, has been leading the project from the beginning. It’ll be the Madelia-based health care provider’s first community pharmacy, which she said is a big deal for the hospital and clinic.
“We’re excited to be growing our services and being able to provide the services to nearby communities,” she said.
The uncertain timeline from insurance companies and state agencies makes a firm opening date difficult to predict. It could be late May, early June, or later depending on what happens with the pandemic.
Whenever the opening occurs, Lake Crystal Pharmacy will be the first in the city in at least 12 years. Lake Crystal was one of many small communities to lose a pharmacy during that time period, forcing residents to travel out of town to fill their prescriptions.
The pharmacy won’t, however, be the hospital’s first expansion into Lake Crystal. It operates a full-time physical therapy office in the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center.
City Council member Gina Cooper said residents will welcome a new pharmacy option after going without for so many years. She added she’s walked by a few times to look in at the progress and could see it spurring more future development downtown.
“I know the city has been looking for a pharmacy for a long time,” she said. “It’s going to fill a big need in our community.”
