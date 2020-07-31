The Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — The Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic is holding a grand opening of the Lake Crystal Pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Coffee and treats will be served. Most of the activities will take place outside the pharmacy, so attendees can socially distance.
The pharmacy is in the historic First National Bank building across from the post office on Lake Crystal’s Main Street.
Last year, the city of Lake Crystal did a survey asking residents what type of store would do well in Lake Crystal. A pharmacy ranked high in the survey results, and fit into the expansion goals for MCHC.
“Our expansion into Lake Crystal is really one rural community helping out another,” CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said in a statement. “Pharmacists are one of the most accessible health care providers in a community. Our pharmacy team has nearly 80 years of combined pharmacy experience.”
In addition to opening the pharmacy, MCHC will also be taking over the ownership and operation of the Mankato Clinic practice in Lake Crystal on Saturday.
