U.S. Navy
Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Louis Batson, of Lake Crystal is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).
This summer, Batson and other crew members have been conducting Third Fleet routine operations on the Pacific Ocean.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
