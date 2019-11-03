LAKE CRYSTAL — The city of Lake Crystal and Region Nine Development Commission will host a public meeting Wednesday highlighting Lake Crystal’s Strategic Economic Development Plan.
The plan is the result of a seven-month initiative between the city and Region Nine that creates a comprehensive picture of Lake Crystal’s economy, position and reputation within the region, according to a news release from the commission.
The public meeting is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the City Hall community room, 100 E. Robinson St., in Lake Crystal. The meeting will showcase the plan as well as provide discussion about the next steps and implementation.
The plan incorporated public engagement and feedback that allowed Region Nine to verify findings, test assumptions and uncover additional challenges or opportunities the city may face, the commission said.
“With the plan complete, the city of Lake Crystal, Lake Crystal Economic Development Authority and its partners will have a road map to grow Lake Crystal and improve the quality of life for its residents,” Lake Crystal City Administrator Taylor Gronau said in a statement.
“Lake Crystal is much more than a small town — it is a highly educated workforce, an attractive destination, and an untapped potential for future investments,” Region Nine Executive Director Nicole Griensewic Mickelson said in the release.
