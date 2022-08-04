LAKE CRYSTAL — A 17-year-old Lake Crystal girl died when the car she was driving crashed east of Lake Crystal early Thursday morning.
Madison Kay Johnson was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre west on Blue Earth County Road 9 and was near the intersection with Easy Street at about 2:30 a.m. when the car left the road, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said. The car's passenger side then hit a utility pole.
Responding deputies said Johnson was alone in the vehicle. Lifesaving measures at the crash site were unsuccessful.
The State Patrol and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office's investigations are not yet completed.
