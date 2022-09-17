LAKE CRYSTAL — Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial voters will have the option to renew two items for the district this fall, one that will continue to fund technology expenses and the other the district’s operating referendum authority.
If voters approve the measures Nov. 8, there will be no additional cost to property taxpayers.
The first question generates money for technology in the school district that will be made available for, among other uses, acquisition of different technology such as computers, installation, software support and maintenance, improved technology equipment and cost of training.
The proposal will raise approximately $275,177 for taxes payable in 2023, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for 10 years.
Supt. Mark Westerburg said technology is an ongoing expense for the district, but the board is not asking voters for an increase at this time.
“It is exactly the same rate that it has always been,” he said.
The second question asks voters to renew the operating referendum authority, which is currently set around $45 per pupil.
Business manager Braden Wesley said the district is not asking for an increase because school officials think the current numbers are at an appropriate level.
“Plus we don’t want to add any more burden to our taxpayers at this point either,” he said.
The referendum will be in place for 10 years if approved.
