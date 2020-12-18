MANKATO — Authorities are investigating the death of a 60-year-old Lake Crystal woman who'd been jailed in Mankato Thursday, Capt. Paul Barta, Blue Earth County investigator, said in a press release.
Nancy Lou Antonson was unresponsive when she was checked about 8:20 a.m. Friday in a cell at Blue Earth County Jail.
Lifesaving efforts by jail staff and ambulance personnel were unsuccessful.
A deputy had arrested Antonson at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of DWI and drug possession. She then was turned over to the Blue Earth County Jail to be held until a court date on related charges.
The incident remains under investigation by the county, in conjunction with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
