EAGLE LAKE — A 36-year-old Lake Crystal woman was injured in a crash between a car and a pickup near Eagle Lake Sunday evening.
Sarah Jane Padgett was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry west on Highway 14 at 7:18 p.m. when the car and a 2010 Ford truck, driven by Ricky Lee Youngmark, 66, of Cannon Falls, collided at the intersection with Highway 60, the State Patrol said.
Youngmark was attempting to turn north onto Highway 60 from a Highway 14 eastbound lane when the vehicles crashed.
Padgett was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the Mayo Health Clinic System hospital in Mankato.
Youngmark and his passenger were not injured.
