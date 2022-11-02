FARIBAULT — A Lake Crystal woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle and a semi collided Monday afternoon near Faribault.
Susan Wilkinson, 56, was driving a Lexus east on Highway 60 and a semi, driven by Mathew Michels, 36, of Mankato, was westbound on Highway 60 from I-35 when the vehicles collided at 1:30 p.m., the State Patrol said.
Wilkinson was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the patrol said.
