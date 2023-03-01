LAKE CRYSTAL — It might seem that Linda Leiding has more hours in the day than the rest of us.
Not so. She simply manages to get a lot done with the time she has.
Leiding, of Lake Crystal, was named president this year on the Minnesota School Boards Association Board of Directors. She served one year as president-elect during 2022, is serving two years as MSBA president from 2023-2024 and one year as the past president in 2025.
“My sense is that she’s a very calm, practical, thoughtful leader who is very interested in preparing our boards and school districts for the future,” said MSBA Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind. “I think her local community experience and her involvement in community activities in and around Lake Crystal and southern Minnesota have helped her gain great perspective of the needs of families, students and school districts.”
MSBA is a statewide nonprofit organization representing 332 Minnesota public school boards. The association provides technical assistance, advocates for public school students and offers training opportunities for board members. Leiding has been on the state board since 2016.
In that time, she has served on the MSBA Student Scholarship Committee, Executive Committee, Audit Committee, the MDSLAF Board of Trustees and was chair of the Ad Hoc Bylaws and Policy Committee. Through all of these service posts, she’s also maintained her status as a board member on the local Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School Board.
“It is an honor to represent school board members across Minnesota at the local, state and national levels,” Leiding stated in an MSBA press release about her appointment as president. “Working together, we can promote opportunities that provide best practices to all school board members and provide avenues to allow our future leaders to reach their highest potential and develop a love of life-long learning.”
Leiding grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota. She got her master’s in public administration from Minnesota State University and currently works as executive director for the Harry Meyering Center, which provides residential services for people with disabilities.
She has also served on the Little Lakers Child Care Center Board, LCWM Athletic Booster Club, Community Education Advisory Committee and has been active in many civic groups such as Greater Mankato Growth, Leadership Mankato and the Greater Mankato United Way.
Leiding said she grew up in a ‘give back’ kind of household, whereby public service was expected. “We just knew that volunteering was part of what we needed to do,” she said.
A challenge currently facing the MSBA, she said, is a worker shortage in schools. The association is trying to help schools who, like other employers throughout the state, are challenged to recruit and retain quality teachers, paraprofessionals and other school support staff.
Advocating at the state level for increased school funding is another key priority for her association, Leiding said. “How do we help the Legislature understand our need for increased funding so we can attract and retain top quality teachers?” she asked.
What will serve her well in her role as president is an often overlooked quality, Schneidawind said. “She’s very modest,” he said. “And she’s a great listener, which is an underrated skill among leaders. Not only is she a great listener, but she excels at finding practical solutions.”
