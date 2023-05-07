Area Supervisor Craig Soupir and his staff at the Waterville Department of Natural Resources Fisheries office are finding a local remnant strain of walleye is performing admirably in many lakes.
Despite years of stocking northern Minnesota strains on top of this remnant southern Minnesota strain in area lakes, the so-called Lower Mississippi Strain (LMS), endemic to the Mississippi River and connected tributaries and lakes downstream of St. Anthony Falls, has been discovered as a large component of walleye genetic strain assignment.
Results from strain comparison studies on local lakes in the Waterville station’s area show the LMS strain surviving better than northern strains. Additional data suggest the LMS strain may be better suited to southern Minnesota waters and more likely to naturally reproduce.
As genetic evaluation tools improved, Soupir and his team examined local waters. One lake that stood out for LMS strain ancestry was Washington, where in 2017, Soupir and Minnesota DNR found genetic strain assignment as high as 80% to LMS.
“That was kind of a shocker,” said Soupir, “since we hadn’t stocked (LMS) in 30 years. All those naturally reproduced fish were coming from this LMS strain that was in the background.”
Washington has been stocked with walleye fry for 30 years, yet the LMS strain has persisted. Since the 2017 discovery of LMS ancestry, LMS walleye fry have now been stocked instead of northern walleye strains, hopefully producing more catchable walleye and contribute to genetic diversity.
The walleye numbers in Washington, Soupir says, are nothing to write home about at five or six fish per gillnet, but offer moderate abundance and fair to strong fishing at times. The change in walleye fry stocking synchrony and the inclusion of more non-stocked years has allowed the Waterville staff to see more walleye natural reproduction since stocked years may mask natural reproduction.
Soupir says Washington is regionally known for big bluegills. Washington has a special 10-fish bag limit regulation for sunfish, which is intended to preserve the large, quality-sized sunfish already in the lake.
The lake has had a history of producing some sunfish approaching a pound in weight.
Soupir says that there has typically been high crappie abundance in Washington, although numbers are a little lower right now. Washington produces some remarkable crappie catches, likely because the lake holds both white and black crappie, which means the two species can and do cross, creating giant hybrids.
Largemouth bass in Washington are abundant and can be found on points, flats, vegetation lines and under docks. Between 1982 and 1985, Washington was the home of the state record Largemouth Bass, so some huge bass are possible, but smaller fish are much more common.
Washington has a low-density population of northern pike present, but the average fish is quite large. Soupir says his staff has seen pike as large as just under 40 inches and advises people to not sleep on the pike when you are out there walleye fishing.
For a chance at good multi-species action, give Lake Washington a try.
