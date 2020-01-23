MANKATO — Projects aimed at reducing nutrients going into Lake Washington and Scotch Lake, both in Le Sueur County, as well as upgrading a drainage system in Faribault County got boosts this week after receiving state grants.
Le Sueur County Soil and Water Conservation District received $310,250 to reduce nutrients going into Lake Washington and $215,541 for restoring a wetland near Scotch lake.
The county plans to strategically use best management practices around Lake Washington to reduce phosphorus by 21% — a reduction of 4,217 pounds of phosphorous per year.
Within the high priority areas, 19 water and sediment control basins would be installed as well as one storm water catch basin. The project also aims to restore 11 drained wetlands to full capacity and to add 225 acres of cover crops on targeted, high priority fields.
Near Scotch Lake, the restoration of a 15 acre wetland is projected to reduce sediment going into the lake by 77 tons per year and reduced phosphorous by 170 pounds per year.
Faribault County SWCD received $61,800 to help pay for a project in the Brush Creek Watershed aimed at improving a drainage system. The project is also getting federal funding. It will provide cost-sharing to upgrade farm drainage systems, including creating a water basin and adding grass strips.
The project is projected to reduce sediment going into a drainage ditch by 176 tons per year and to reduce phosphorus by 203 pounds per year.
The funds were part of $13.9 million in Clean Water Fund Grants awarded by the Board of Water and Soil Resources.
The majority of the grant funding is allocated for voluntary conservation projects across Minnesota, including $2.1 million for projects that specifically focus on improving and protecting drinking water. Multipurpose drainage management projects received $734,441.
