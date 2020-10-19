ST. PETER — A Lakefield man, who authorities say was not wearing a seatbelt and had been drinking, died in a two vehicle crash on Highway 169 Monday afternoon.
A Toyota Sienna driven by Randal James Thom, 60, and a 1994 Ford pickup driven by James Allen Mollenhauer, 67, of Le Sueur were both traveling south on the highway when they collided shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Mollenhauer was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt and no alcohol was involved, according to the patrol.
Thom died at the scene.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours from Highway 93 to St. Peter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.