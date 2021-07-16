Members of the Mankato Area 77 Lancers have marched in their last parades.
The marching band concluded its last traditional summer season with a community performance Friday evening.
The Lancers won’t perform again until the fall of 2022 as the band transitions to a school-sponsored activity performing on fields instead of streets.
The switch means a few Lancers who will graduate in 2022 will miss out on what would have been their final summer. But more musicians will have the chance to play with the band going forward.
“We’re very excited about the shift. It opens up a whole new world of accessibility,” said Jen Besel, president of the Lancers Parent Association.
For more than 40 years, the band of area high school and middle school students has performed in area parades and given area concerts. They also travel to perform in competition parades and take an annual trip that mixes performance opportunities with some bonding time while visiting tourist sites.
The program has long been overseen by Mankato Area Public Schools’ Community Education and Recreation, with substantial support from a parents association.
The pandemic canceled the Lancers’ 2020 season. They were back this year, but the pandemic forced some alterations to traditions.
“We made the best of the situation. It was still really fun,” said trumpet player Connor McGraw, a new West High School graduate.
The band was about half its usual size — Besel said likely because many families are still concerned about coronavirus exposure.
But co-director Justin Tollefson said the band still sounded as strong as ever this summer with a crew that was extra dedicated.
“I enjoy putting in the hard work and putting on the best show we can,” McGraw said.
Senior drum major Sarah Olson said the smaller numbers made the already usually tight-knit band form an especially strong bond this year.
“We felt even more like a family than we usually do,” said the new West High School graduate.
Some of their usual parades were canceled but many still happened, including in North Mankato and St. Peter. They also performed at a MoonDogs game, had their annual pie in the park concert and Friday’s end-of-the-season concert.
The usual trip out of state was replaced with a stay at a camp in northern Minnesota.
“We tried to make it as special as we could for them,” Besel said.
Their travels also included a trip to the Waseca Water Park with the Waseca High School marching band. In between trips down the water slides, the Marching Jays gave the Lancers tips about field marching.
The Lancers will shift from a parade-marching focus to performing on athletic fields and competing with Waseca and other schools as part of the Youth in Music circuit.
Field marching competition opportunities are growing while parade competitions are on the decline, Besel said.
The less-constraining field format also allows bands “more creative opportunities,” Tollefson said.
It also will allow the Lancers to add a stationary front line. Musicians who play non-mobile instruments such as piano and electric guitar will be able to join the band, along with musicians who aren’t physically able to march in long parades.
Rookie Lancer Anna Olson said she her first season was even more challenging, physically and mentally, than she anticipated. And she has no idea what to expect in the new format.
But she said she’ll definitely be on the field in the fall of 2022.
“It’s really cool to be a part of what I’ve been watching for so long,” said the incoming eighth-grader who grew up watching big sister Sarah Olson perform.
The next director or directors of the re-envisioned Lancers will be selected during the coming school year. They’ll spend the remainder of the year preparing for the new program to launch with the 2022-2023 school year, according to an announcement from Community Education and Recreation Director Audra Nissen Boyer.
Like for fall high school sports, practices likely will start next summer, Besel said.
Lancers are being invited to other opportunities during the transition, Tollefson said. Some are joining the St. Peter-based Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps or the Maverick Machine Athletic Bands at Minnesota State University.
