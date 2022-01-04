ST. PETER — Construction on Nicollet County’s most expansive road project of the decade is planned to begin this year but could be delayed to 2023 because of issues obtaining land from private property owners.
A complete resurfacing of 11 miles of County Road 15, which begins north of St. Peter and winds through the countryside northwest of the city, is forecast to cost $20.2 million, Public Works Director Seth Greenwood said.
With more than 80 land owners and about 115 parcels of land affected, the county has struggled to form agreements wherein it pays people to forfeit pieces of their property. The project is to begin this construction season but can't proceed until the county owns each parcel.
More than 40 parties have not conveyed ownership of their land to the county, County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer said Tuesday. To keep the project on track, the county will likely need to use eminent domain, which is a government’s right to reclaim private property for public use with compensation paid to the owners.
County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday allowing the attorney to begin working with a Minneapolis law firm on eminent domain proceedings. The legal process typically takes four to six months, Greenwood said, so the goal is to prevent further delays by initiating it while continuing to seek landowners’ approval.
The intent is to begin Phase 1 of construction late this year and start Phase 2 in 2023, Greenwood said, but delays could shift that two-year timeline to 2023-2024. The resurfacing will need to be finished before the end of 2024, the deadline by which state grant money funding part of the project must be used.
Several people have raised concerns about how the project will affect portions of their land. Two farmers told commissioners in November they worry access roads to their fields may be moved or made too narrow. Another resident feared he may be losing land and trees on his property.
But Greenwood said the primary holdup has been the logistics of finding and negotiating with dozens of landowners, some of whom have already died or now live in a different state.
“It’s a very large undertaking,” Greenwood said. “Challenges that we’ve been running into: We’ve had several landowners pass away so far during the process, and it’s getting very hard to find … who’s taking ownership.
"We also have issues where we’ve sent offer letters out, but our offer packets come back. Nobody’s receiving them, and we have no idea how to contact those landowners.”
Informational meetings for landowners occurred in 2019, Greenwood said. The county then appraised parcels of land and since October of this year has been sending payment offers. Owners must respond multiple times to signal agreement and officially convey the property.
“Just getting responses back has been very slow,” he said.
The eminent domain proceedings will begin within the next month while negotiations with landowners continue, he said.
The project is crucial because County Road 15, from its intersection with County Road 51 to Township Road 111 in central Nicollet County, has been the site of numerous crashes. In a recent review of all county roads, Greenwood said this segment was identified as one of the 15 highest-risk corridors.
Heading northwest from St. Peter, County Road 15 features several sharp curves, narrow shoulders and steep inclines and declines. Pavement is eroding in several patches of the road.
To make improvements, Greenwood said the road will be torn apart and rebuilt with wider shoulders, flatter slopes and a new concrete surface.
The road was last surfaced in 2002 and last graded in 1958, a planning document states. The majority of the roughly $20 million in repairs will be funded by county wheelage and sales taxes.
The county had planned to advertise bids to construction firms this spring, but delays in land acquisition could push the bidding to late summer. Minnesota's construction season typically ends in November.
