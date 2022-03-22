MANKATO — Colleen Landkamer, who last month received an appointment by the Biden administration, officially resigned her seat on the Blue Earth County Board, effective Tuesday.
County Administrator Bob Meyer said that because there is less than a year left on her term, the board can appoint someone to fill her position until the November general election.
The board is required by state law to hold a public hearing before making an appointment. The board set April 19 for the public hearing.
Landkamer was appointed to be the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development director for Minnesota.
This is the second time she’s held the post.
Landkamer was first elected to the County Board in 1988. In 2009, she was appointed by President Obama to serve as state director of the USDA rural development department. Following her eight-year position at USDA, Landkamer was again elected to the County Board in 2019.
The USDA office is in St. Paul, but Landkamer said she will continue to live in Mankato and perhaps rent an apartment in St. Paul as she did last time she held the post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.