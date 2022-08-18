MANKATO — The Landline Company, which resumed service between Mankato and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in July, has added daily service to the Minnesota State University campus.
Landline has five pickup and drop-off trips daily from Lot 11, between the student union and library. Trips can be booked at Landline.com.
Landline also has service to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel and Event Center near River Hills Mall.
Landline service is for anyone catching a flight at MSP, no matter what airline they use. People may take Landline to MSP even if they’re not boarding a flight and just want a ride to the Twin Cities.
