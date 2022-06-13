MANKATO — Landline, which started a Mankato to Minneapolis motor coach service aimed at air travelers, is coming to Mankato with new services after having to suspend its Mankato bus operations during the pandemic.
The service will be somewhat different from the one Landline started in Mankato in spring of 2019. It then used large buses that made several trips a day between the Mankato Regional and Minneapolis-St. Paul airports.
Travelers could then leave their vehicles in the Mankato airport parking lot, check bags at a Landline desk inside the airport and then ride to MSP where Landline would get their baggage on the right flight.
That service was suspended in September 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic had cut the number of travelers between Mankato and MSP.
For the new service, rather than using large buses, Landline is buying 10-passenger vehicles. And they will not operate out of the Mankato airport. Instead people can park and leave their vehicles at a designated lot at the Courtyard by Marriott, near River Hills Mall.
“We thought using Courtyard by Marriott would be more convenient for travelers and there isn’t any room left at the airport to rent,” said Liz Thiesse, business development manager for Landline.
Customers will board the Landline vehicles and be brought nonstop to MSP.
“Landline is here to provide a low-cost and stress-free way of beginning and ending your travels,” Landline co-founder and CEO David Sunde said in a statement. “There’s no longer worry about timing your drive through Twin Cities traffic, wondering where you’ll find a parking spot or having to pay fees to leave your car in the airport lot.”
Beginning July 1, Landline will begin making five trips daily between Mankato and MSP. People can now book Landline trips at Landline.com.
Passengers can expect to pay $30 one way, with discounts for booking in advance and children’s discounts. Landline will initially offer a promotional rate of $15 one way.
Thiesse said people don’t have to stay at the Courtyard by Marriott to park there for free; they just check in with the hotel and park in a designated lot. But she said many travelers will likely stay at the hotel the night before their trip to the airport or the night they return.
Landline partnered with Blue Earth Taxi, which will hire the drivers and operate the Landline shuttles.
While Landline suspended its big bus service in Mankato, it continued to operate a private door-to-door service here that took people to MSP.
Landline service is for anyone catching a flight at MSP, no matter what airline they use. Or people can take Landline to MSP even if they’re not boarding a flight and just want a ride to the Twin Cities.
The startup company also has been busy during the pandemic opening services in several other cities and in Colorado and Pennsylvania.
It has services in Duluth, St. Cloud, Brainerd and Rochester, and in Eau Claire and La Crosse in Wisconsin.
Thiesse said they’re glad to be back. “Mankato was running really well, (the suspension of service) was just all due to COVID.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.