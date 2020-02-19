MANKATO — Customers using Landline's bus service to the Twin Cities airport can now be picked up and dropped off at their door.
Landline has partnered with Blue Earth Taxi to provide the service, which has been tested for the past two weeks and will launch Monday.
Since last summer, Landline has been taking customers to and from the Mankato Regional Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. Those who choose to book flights on Sun Country Airlines can bring their bags to Landline in Mankato and then pick them up at whatever airport they're flying to. Landline also provides service to Duluth.
People don't have to use Sun Country to use Landline — they don't even have to be going on a flight to use the service.
"This is another way we're getting people to the airport more economically and conveniently and to get cars off the road and share rides," said David Sunde, Landline CEO.
He said the new service grew out of customers' comments. "People said, 'What do we do if we get to Mankato at 3 in the morning and don't have our car (parked) there?' That's what prompted this."
Customers who use Landline can park their vehicle for free at the Mankato airport for up to two weeks. Sunde estimated about half those who use Landline service get dropped of and picked up at the airport by someone else.
Blue Earth Taxi operates in the Greater Mankato-North Mankato region. Using the taxi to get to or from Landline will cost a set fee of $20 with up to four people able to ride in the taxi for that price. Blue Earth has both cars and vans it will use.
Blue Earth Taxi has been serving the area since 2018. “Blue Earth Taxi is thrilled to be part of the Landline family,” Blue Earth Taxi CEO Nick Winings said in a statement. “We are two transportation companies that are rapidly growing because of our continuous drive to meet our goal of exceeding our customers’ expectations."
The Landline buses have restrooms, snacks, drinks, Wi-Fi and leather seats with generous legroom.
Landline departs the Mankato airport at 3:20 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 5:50 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. It departs from MSP at 6:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 8:10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.
Sunde said Landline has been doing well, especially since it announced its partnership with Sun Country in November. "We've take a few thousand customers (to and from Sun Country flights) in a pretty short time."
He said that because Landline starts and ends at the Mankato airport, Mankato is considered the starting or ending point for anyone who flies Sun Country. Because of that, Mankato is starting to show up on travel sites such as Kayak.com. Sunde said Expedia, Google Flights and others also will be adding Mankato as a search destination.
Rides on Landline can be booked at landline.com. Passengers who wish to include door-to-door service in their reservation will be able to do so by speaking with a Landline agent at 507-387-6603.
Sunde said in the near future customers will be able to book the taxi online as they're booking their Landline ticket. "We'll time it out so they're picked up just before we're starting to board (the bus) so people don't have to wait at the airport."
