MANKATO — Landline is discontinuing its daily service to/from the Courtyard by Marriott and Minnesota State University in Mankato starting March 18.
The service, which brings people to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, is switching to a charter service that will take them anywhere they want to go.
Liz Thiesse, locally based business development manager for Landline, said they found that rather than having several trips a day at specific times, the Mankato region is better suited for a different approach.
"What we found more popular is people wanted the opportunity to choose their time and where they wanted to be picked up."
She suspects that because Mankato is closer to MSP than other cities they serve, such as Duluth, people didn't want to take a specific scheduled pickup from Mankato if they had to wait an hour or more at MSP. Instead, they might just decide to drive to MSP. So scheduling a specific pickup time and having door-to-door service with no parking fees seemed a better fit for the Mankato area, she said.
Landline's non-stop charter service can be for one up to 46 passengers. Charter service can be used to go to the MSP airport or anywhere within Minnesota and outside the state. Thiesse said they have a variety of different size vehicles to accommodate different size groups.
Landline began in Mankato in spring 2019, using large buses to make several trips between the Mankato Airport and MSP. That service was suspended in September 2020 because the pandemic had cut the number of travelers between Mankato and MSP.
Last June Landline launched a new service in Mankato. Rather than using large buses, the company used 10-passenger vehicles that let people park and leave their vehicles at the Courtyard by Marriott, near River Hills Mall. They also made pickups and drop offs at MSU.
Landline (Landline.com) has services in Denver, Fort Collins, Breckenridge, Minneapolis, Duluth, Mankato, Eau Claire and Fargo.
