MANKATO — Landline, which in the spring of 2019 started a daily bus schedule from the Mankato Airport to MSP Airport, has suspended its services in Mankato.
The company said it hopes it may be able to resume service when demand recovers.
A statement on the company's website said it was "a result of significantly reduced travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
The company continues to operate between Duluth and MSP. Because of its population and farther distance from MSP, the Duluth bus routes were significantly busier than Mankato's.
David Sunde and Ben Munson founded Landline transportation, rolling out the service in Mankato and Duluth. The buses made five daily round trips between Mankato and Minneapolis. Sun Country Airlines later partnered with Landline.
“As the world continues respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Landline, like the rest of the travel industry, faces an unprecedented impact to our business. Suspending operations in Mankato is not a decision we take lightly. The community in Mankato has been supportive of our mission from the beginning but as demand for travel continues to wane, we have to make decisions for the long term viability of our business,” Sunde said in a statement.
“We are hopeful that Landline may be able to resume Mankato operations when demand recovers.”
The company said it will refund customers whose travel is impacted. Affected customers can reach Landline at 1-888-428-1149 or via email at info@landline.com.
Kevin Baker, Mankato Airport manager, said Landline is continuing to make its lease payments for its space at the airport.
"It was picking up out there for them, but COVID just killed them," Baker said.
He said that prior to the pandemic, Landline customers had as many as 80 cars parked in the airport parking lot. "People that used it really liked it. I used it."
Despite the pandemic, Baker said use of the airport has been steadily growing, particularly as the Minnesota State University aviation program continues to expand. When St. Cloud State University ended its program a few years ago, MSU became the only accredited university aviation program in the state.
"Their enrollment was up another 20% this year," Baker said. "North Star (Aviation) is buying more aircraft. I think they're up to 32 trainer aircraft out there. They used to have six, I think." North Star provides the planes and other services for MSU students.
He said private aircraft business at the airport is also strong.
"We were down to one hangar to rent out. Then a couple of them emptied out and we maybe have two to rent now."
