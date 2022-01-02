MANKATO — The city of Mankato is being asked to provide more than $1.1 million in tax subsidies for a $13.3 million redevelopment of a historic downtown Mankato building into upscale apartments and a distillery and cocktail lounge.
Developer Jon Kietzer plans to begin construction of the project in the second half of February if the City Council approves the tax-increment financing plan on Feb. 14.
“I am 100% committed to this project, which I have been working on for the last 3 years,” Kietzer wrote in a letter accompanying his request for assistance. “I feel it will become an iconic property on the corner of 2nd and Main streets once completed.”
The plan is to gut the three-story structure, built in 1919 as a Dodge auto dealership, add a fourth floor and construct a four-story addition on the northwest side. A total of 33 upscale apartments are planned for the upper floors, renting at $1,600 to $3,100 a month, with the distillery, cocktail lounge and event center on the first floor.
The building is to be connected by a new skyway to the City Center Hotel, also partly owned by Kietzer, which is to undergo a major renovation starting in April or May.
For the project to be financially viable and move forward, tax-increment financing is necessary, according to Kietzer.
A financial consultant hired by the city came to the same conclusion.
The TIF funding would provide no direct payments from the city to the developer, instead returning a portion of the additional property taxes generated by the project to Kietzer and his partners to help cover the expense of the project.
Blue Earth County assessors estimated that the market value of the property would rise from less than $1.1 million currently to nearly $6.3 million when the redevelopment is complete — $3.5 million for the 33 apartments and $2.8 million for the first-floor commercial property.
Under the proposed subsidy, the owner of the property would continue to pay its current real estate taxes of about $20,000 to the city, county and school district. But the additional property taxes generated as a result of the expansion and renovation of the building — $79,000 in added annual taxes on the higher-valued structure — would go back to the owners for 15 years to help cover eligible redevelopment costs of the project. Those include interior demolition, asbestos abatement, utility upgrades, soil correction and land acquisition.
The cumulative amount being returned to Kietzer and his partners between 2024 and 2039 would be $1.15 million. Following the 15 years, all property taxes generated by the Landmark Building would once again go to the city, county and school district.
Minnesota law allows cities to approve those sorts of subsidies, regardless of the opinions of counties and school districts, only if the assistance is so vital to the project’s success that denying the TIF would doom the project.
Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors reviewed the financial data for the project on the city’s behalf and determined “the project would be unlikely to proceed but for the requested TIF assistance.”
Passing the but-for test allows the City Council to approve the subsidy but doesn’t require it to. A decision is expected following a public hearing at the Feb. 14 council meeting.
Although the redevelopment doesn’t create new housing that’s affordable for lower-income workers, a top priority for the council, it would boost the tax base, create an estimated 13 jobs, transform a aging building and meet council goals of bringing residents and additional vitality to the city center.
“The distillery/event center will be able to handle events/parties of over 200 attendees,” according to Kietzer’s application. “It will feature a cocktail lounge with both indoor and outdoor seating. Since it is connected to the hotel next door, it will draw large events such as weddings, conventions, etc.”
Construction costs for the project are expected to be $8.8 million, with the total climbing to $13.3 million when land acquisition, developer fees, interest expenses, architectural fees and redevelopment costs are included.
