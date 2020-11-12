MANKATO — Motorists using Veterans Memorial Bridge may encounter lane closures Wednesday while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews install an overhead vehicle detection system.
The one-day project will require outside lane closures on the bridge.
The vehicle detection system will make traffic counting more efficient and safer in an environment that is challenging for MnDOT and other agencies to count manually. Radar, ultrasound and infrared detection technologies — but no video — are used in the system.
Automated bike and pedestrian detection systems were previously installed on the bridge.
