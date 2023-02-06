ST. PETER — Beginning Monday, Feb.13, motorists may encounter lane and shoulder restrictions on Highway 169 in St. Peter during daytime hours for about two weeks.
Alternating northbound and southbound lane and shoulder closures will be in place on a road section between Highway 99 and West Pine Street between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
The restrictions are necessary while crews perform underground prep work for a construction project slated later this year, said a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release.
This summer, intersection improvement projects planned in St. Peter include adding a second turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at its intersection with Highway 22 and a J-turn at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 99.
To learn more about the Highway 169 intersection improvement projects in St. Peter, visit: www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/index.html.
