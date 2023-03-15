HENDERSON — Motorists are advised to expect lane and shoulder restrictions Tuesday on Highway 19 east of Henderson, weather permitting, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The traffic restrictions are necessary as crews install barrier gate arms that can be used during flooding. The work will be completed using flaggers and a pilot car during daylight hours.
MnDOT urges motorists to slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.