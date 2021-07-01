MANKATO — A man allegedly was caught with nearly 8 ounces of methamphetamine in a Mankato hotel room.
The drugs allegedly were found in a room at the Riverside Suites Hotel rented by Joseph Anthony Meger, 55, following a sting by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
A task force informant on Tuesday bought an ounce of meth for $1,100 outside the hotel from a third party who has not been charged, according to a court complaint. The intermediary reportedly got the drugs from Meger's room.
Agents searched the room later Tuesday and allegedly found 7.9 ounces of meth as well as a scale, baggies and cash from the earlier sale.
Meger was charged with felony drug sales and felony drug possession Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
