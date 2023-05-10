By Tim Krohn tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com
MANKATO — The last remaining property that was once the site of North Star Concrete is to be developed into 114 apartment units in two buildings, with a future 48-unit building.
The project will complete turning Sibley Parkway into a sprawling residential area that already sports townhomes and apartments.
The project, being reviewed by the city, covers 16 acres of land near and under the Highway 169 North Star Bridge.
APX Construction Group and property owner Rehof Properties want to first build two 57-unit apartment buildings on the west side of the bridge.
The smaller parcel of land on the east side is slated for a future 48-unit apartment building.
Plans for the first buildings show three-story buildings with a combination of one- and two-bedroom units.
The buildings would share two access points off of Mound Avenue and Owatonna Street.
Plans call for each building to have 13 garage spaces and surface parking for 202 parking spaces.
The developer is requesting the vacant land be rezoned from heavy industrial to office/residential.
Exterior finishes for the buildings show sand-colored panel siding, plank lap siding in night gray, architectural panels that depict wood siding, Vetter stone and black metal paneling. All units have a deck on the second and third floors.
The location was previously slated for a large winery, but that plan — announced in 2019 — was scrapped by the developer when the pandemic hit.
Converting the large stretch of land that made up the former concrete plant, running along the Minnesota River, began in 2014 when the first housing complex was built along Sibley Parkway. That 60-unit apartment was developed by the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, along with an array of local, state and federal help.
The apartments rents are below the market rate and geared to lower-income working people.
Next came multi-unit townhomes on the south side of Sibley Parkway next to the North Star Bridge as well as a row of three-story townhomes built along the river next to the first apartment complex.
