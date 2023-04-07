MANKATO — Ground work is underway on part of a large stretch along Highway 22 that will feature several apartment complexes.
Augusta Park Estates, being built in phases on land that stretches from the Mankato Clinic’s Wickersham campus south to Kwik Trip on the west side of Highway 22, is being done by Kuepers Construction of Brainerd.
“We’re a closely held, family-run business that’s been around for 50 years,” said President Steve Kuepers. He began looking at possible sites in Mankato 15 years ago, beginning with property from the former North Star Concrete plant along the river next to the North Star bridge downtown.
“Then I started looking on the hilltop and zeroed in on this area a couple of years ago,” he said.
“Mankato is an attractive spot. A strong economy with a lot of (housing) demand.”
Plans are currently moving through the city for approval of what will be the final phase — two 76-unit buildings on the far south of the property near Kwik Trip. They will be the highest-end part of the project and include underground heated parking and a clubhouse with a pool and fitness center.
Kueper said the various phases, which will bring five buildings, are aimed at various price points. “They are all market rate and we don’t ask for any (financial) assistance from the city.”
The first buildings, nearest Wickersham, will include a 52-unit building farther to the west of Highway 22 with tuck-under garages and two 36-unit buildings along the road with detached garages. Those three are to open late this year.
The two final upper-priced three-story buildings are expected to open in 2025 or early 2026. The clubhouse for those two buildings will include an office area, meeting area, conference room, restrooms, a lobby area and an outdoor pool and play area.
Kueper said he expects about half of the higher-end apartments to be built a few years from now will be rented by older residents moving out of condos or townhomes who are attracted to the heated underground parking and clubhouse.
A traffic study done by the city said the 270 additional apartment units in the total project will add about 930 additional vehicle trips in and out of the development each day. The study said the added traffic won’t require any significant intersection changes in the area but suggested some added striping for turn lanes.
Kueper has built apartment complexes from Duluth to Grand Rapids to Hutchinson to St. Cloud. The Mankato project will be the company’s largest.
