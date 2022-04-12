MANKATO — Predicted spring storms arrived on schedule in the upper Midwest Tuesday night, producing tornadoes in north-central Iowa and hail across much of south-central Minnesota.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Blue Earth and Watonwan counties just after 7 p.m. and systematically spread to Sibley, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Faribault and Waseca counties over the next hour — part of a large storm system that generated tornadoes near Gilmore City, Iowa and was expected to bring heavy snow and winds to northwest Minnesota and the Dakotas.
Hailstones reached 1.5 inches about 4 miles northwest of Vernon Center and near Gibbon, and there was one report of 1.75-inch hail in Mankato, according to storm reports filed with the National Weather Service. There were numerous reports of stones ranging in size from 1 to 1.25 inches in Mankato, Vernon Center, Amboy, Truman, Trimont and Sherburn. The hail reached 2.75 inches in diameter in South Dakota west of Sioux Falls.
The storm warnings alerted area residents of the possibility of winds reaching 60 mph. That didn't happen in Mankato. Top gusts during the early-evening storm were 29 mph after hitting 44 mph just before noon, according to readings at the Mankato Regional Airport.
Wind damage was reported farther to the east, including numerous uprooted trees east of Faribault. The Minnesota Department of Transportation tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the northbound lanes of I-35 south of Faribault were closed for a while because high winds blew over several tractor-trailers. In the Cannon Falls area, hail was reported to be covering the lanes of Highway 52.
By 8:30 p.m., the last of the storm warnings in the Mankato area had expired. Rain was expected to continue overnight with the possibility of some additional thunderstorms.
Wednesday was forecast to offer some peeks of sun part of the day.
"But it will be cold and windy," said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
While the weather system moves out of southern Minnesota by later today and Thursday, northern Minnesota and especially northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas are in for some serious snow and blizzard conditions over the next several days.
Large parts of the Dakotas and into northwestern Minnesota could see upward of 20 inches of snow.
Temperatures will remain below average through the Easter weekend.
Tonight's temps will drop to about 30 with a 20-30 mph wind.
Thursday's high will be near 41 and windy, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Friday and Saturday there will be some sun with highs in the low 40s.
Easter Sunday will bring a 40% chance of snow and rain and highs of about 43 degrees.
The cold temps and chances for rain stick around at least into the middle of next week.
