MANKATO — Mike and Katie Petrick rode together for a Veterans Day drive from LaSalle to Mankato. The trip added another 60 miles to the 190,000 already clicked off by the odometer on their Impala.
The couple has had to share its only working car recently; which meant they've had to follow a tight schedule that gets Mike to work on time and allows Katie to keep appointments and haul four kids to various destinations.
Thanks to local participants in a give-away program that provides vehicles to families in need, the Petricks now own a second set of wheels. Katie got to drive their refurbished 2017 Nissan Maxima home Friday from Jerry's ABRA Auto Body and Glass.
"I was super excited; we've never had a car this new before," she said.
Similar sedans are selling for around $20,000 at online sites. That's out of range for the Petrick's budget, since Katie is unemployed.
Minnesota Valley Action Council and its Head Start program nominated the family for the chance to receive a free vehicle through the Recycled Rides program. Friday's donation was the ninth time Jerry's ABRA had participated in the countrywide give-away program sponsored by National Auto Body Council.
The Petricks found out a few weeks ago they are region's 2022 recipients.
Mike's stint in the U.S. Army made the act of giving a bit sweeter for the shop crew that provided free labor to refurbish the car. Providing a military veteran with reliable transportation means the world to her team, said Geralynn Kottschade, CFO and co-owner of ABRA.
Affordable Towing brought the undented car to Mankato from the metro area. Before the Maxima's keys were handed over to the Petricks, ABRA replaced its broken windshield, put in a new battery and changed the engine's oil.
"It was a recovered theft," said Jerry Kottschade, the head of ABRA's repairs department. Since the car had been missing for more than 30 days after it was stolen, Allstate Insurance had written it off as a "total loss" claim, he said.
MVAC's Dan Jones was among attendees at the car giveaway ceremony noon Friday at ABRA. Since 2008, his agency has helped find Recycled Ride recipients from throughout a nine-county region.
Reliable used cars to purchase remain scarce, said Jones, who is director for a MVAC's program that accepts unwanted vehicles from the general public. After being checked over thoroughly, the donations on wheels are sold at a lower-than-usual prices to low-income people.
Jones has a long waiting list of people in need of transportation.
"We are experiencing a record low in donations this year," he said.
