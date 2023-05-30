MANKATO — As of late May, 10 bison calves have joined the 30-member herd at Minneopa State Park, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
“So far, the new calves appear to be healthy and well-adjusted,” Ashley Steevens, Minneopa State Park supervisor, stated in a DNR news release. “Each day we monitor the herd and note any new additions. So far, the birth rate is typical.”
The Blue Mounds State Park herd has grown by about 20 calves. By the end of the birthing season, about 35 new arrivals in total are expected to join the Minnesota Conservation Herd.
Predictions of new births based on the appearance of a bison cow are impossible, Steevens said. The animals are massive to begin with, and a bison cow’s body shape does not noticeably change during pregnancy.
Newborn bison calves are reddish brown in color, weigh 30 to 50 pounds and stand upright almost immediately after birth. Female bison move away from the herd when they give birth and keep the calf isolated for a few days. Full-grown bison bulls weigh up to 2,000 pounds and can stand 6 feet tall. Adult cows weigh an average of 800 pounds and stand 4 to 5 feet tall.
State park visitors may catch a glimpse of the newborns. Minneopa State Park features a bison drive open each day of the week except Wednesday. Visitors can tune their vehicle radios to 1610 AM for information on the park and the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd while entering the drive. Visitors should always remain in their vehicles while on the drive, the DNR cautioned.
Vehicles require a state park permit which is $7 per day or $35 for an annual permit. Visitors can save time and buy a permit online (mndnr.gov/permit).
Reservations also can be made for a 90-minute prairie bus tour at Blue Mounds State Park near Luverne in southwest Minnesota. Bison can be elusive so no guarantee is made that the 90-member herd will be visible. To make a tour reservation, call 866-857-2757 or visit the DNR's state park reservations webpage (mndnr.gov/reservations).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.