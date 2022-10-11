MANKATO — Walking on the rocks and sand below what would normally be a flowing Minneopa Falls on Tuesday, Cheri Hylden still found much to love in the scenery.
She snapped pictures of eye-catching spider webs attached to the rock wall towering above her. With her dog, Bonzo, beside her afterward, she walked up close to see a trickle of water softly plunging into the shallow creek below them.
It was the Minneapolis woman's second time visiting Minneopa State Park. Unluckily, the falls area was mostly dry on both occasions.
In the middle of a camping trip at the park, however, Hylden was in good spirits spending time outdoors in unseasonably warm conditions.
"It's perfect," she said. "I couldn't have asked for anything better. Eighty degrees and what is it, Oct. 11?"
Bonzo looked just as happy beside her. The 19-month-old labradoodle chewed on a stick he found among the sand and rocks.
If history is a reliable guide, their hike down to the falls area came on the last 80-degree day of the year. The sunny conditions had hikers, joggers, walkers and cyclers out en masse to take advantage of it before cooler temperatures prevail.
Mankato's record high for Oct. 11 was 88 degrees in 2015. Tuesday's high of about 80 or 81 degrees didn't approach it, but it was well above average.
Oct. 11 temperatures in Mankato typically range from lows of 39 to highs of 62, said Paige Martens, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. More 80-degree days aren't likely in the near-term forecast, as NWS expects to see highs in the 60s, 50s and possibly even 40s for the rest of the week.
The transition from warm to cold temperatures had potential to bring precipitation late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Even if precipitation helps the falls flow again temporarily, it's not looking like enough to put a dent in the Mankato area's dry spell.
Mankato's year-to-date rainfall total is about 15 inches, according to Martens, compared to about 30 inches in an average year. Before Tuesday, Mankato had only trace amounts of precipitation so far in October — not known as a high-precipitation month anyway.
About two to three years of average to below average precipitation levels have Minneopa and other nearby watersheds running low on moisture, said Jon Lore, watershed specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
"From 2010 to 2019, aside from 2012, we were used to seeing a lot of water in these rivers and streams, and right now we’re in the famine stage,” he said.
Blue Earth County's conditions ranged from abnormally to severely dry on the U.S. Drought Monitor map's most recent update. A sliver on the north end of Nicollet County was in extreme drought territory, with Lore noting Seven Mile Creek in between Mankato and St. Peter has similarly low water conditions as Minneopa Falls.
Much precipitation isn't likely to come through the rest of the year, Lore said. It'll likely mean spring flows will start out lower than average in 2023.
Ample snowfall in the winter and rain or snow events closer to spring could help recharge watersheds. Seeing the falls flow again throughout the summer and fall will depend on how often rain comes and how much falls when it does.
"Once we see more average rainfall years and more precipitation, we'll start seeing the falls coming back," Lore said.
