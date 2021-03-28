MANKATO — Despite the blow to many businesses in 2020 — particularly those in entertainment and leisure — the regional economy held up surprisingly well by many measurements.
The city of Mankato’s local sales tax collections were down slightly compared to 2019, but the drop was less than the city was bracing for. And the valuation of all building permits issued by the city was up — $107 million compared to $106.5 million the previous year.
Total vehicle sales in Mankato slipped more than 8%, as the pandemic stay-at-home order last spring put a pause on buying before sales began rebounding in late summer.
As expected, the local tax the city collects on lodging and on food and beverages dropped sharply.
Parker Skophammer, director of administrative services for the city, said the food and beverage tax collection was down nearly 20% while the lodging tax was down 49%. He said the final figures were in line with projections city staff made last summer after the pandemic hit.
But he said the 2.6% decline in local sales tax collections last year was better than anticipated. The city collected $5.2 million in sales tax in 2020.
“We were pleasantly surprised at the end of the year,” Skophammer said.
He said that as staff kept updating projections and informing the City Council last year, budgets were adjusted to account for less revenue coming in, and he doesn’t foresee having to make any significant adjustments this year.
Investments strong
John Considine of Greater Mankato Growth said he was pleased to see that the amount of investments by the region’s primary sector — manufacturing, distribution, logistics — doubled in 2020 compared to 2019.
“It is good to see that primary sector doing well. They’re typically producing something and selling it outside the community. The primary sector generally brings new money into our community and it circulates into the community.”
GMG is just finishing up its Pipeline Report, which measures investments made, including new or expanded buildings, utilities’ expansions, solar arrays and infrastructure. The report compiles data from Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter, Lake Crystal and Eagle Lake. (The report will be available on GMG’s website.)
There was nearly $12 million in primary sector investments last year, compared to more than $5 million in 2019. Some big investments came from a $6.6 million expansion by MTU Onsite Energy and a $2 million addition at Creative Company in North Mankato.
While overall investments in the region slipped in 2020, to $80 million, Considine said it was still a strong showing.
While restaurants and many retail businesses saw revenues hit last year, there was still a lot of investments in buildings, Considine said.
“The retail economy (investments) actually doubled as well. There was new construction and some retail establishments took time to do remodeling,” Considine said.
A new $2.1 million Kwik Trip on Monks Avenue, a $2 million Store It building on Bassett Drive and a new $3.5 million Comfort Inn in North Mankato helped lift investments in the retail sector to $12.4 million last year, compared to $5 million in 2019.
Considine said he’s hearing promising things for the coming year.
“The public partners have all said they’re expecting 2021 to be substantially better. People have a lot of great ideas and they have a number of new investments coming in 2021.”
He said GMG is aware of at least eight development projects in the pipeline that could start this year or next. They include a plan for a new downtown Hy-Vee that could include apartments above, a plan to turn the former downtown post office into mixed-use space with a new hotel built adjacent, a plan to reuse the former Shopko building along Madison Avenue, as well as other potential projects downtown and near Old Town.
Vehicle sales rebound
The sale of cars, trucks and SUVs fell 8% in Mankato in 2020, but sales built steadily late last year and into this year.
“A year ago at this time the bottom fell out,” said Ted Evans, general manager at Mankato Ford. “March and April were tough months and then things started to tick up on the sales side. Through the rest of the year it really kept growing and growing and growing.”
He said this March looks to double sales from last March at Mankato Ford.
Evans said the service and quick oil change business stayed fairly normal throughout last year.
He said things look strong moving forward. “People’s attitudes are really good and we’re getting more people vaccinated. It’s quite a different story from a year ago.”
Auto dealers continue to be dogged by shortages and delays in getting parts and new vehicles as manufacturers try to catch up.
“We may be feeling that for a while,” Evans said.
He said they are having people pick the exact vehicle and options they want and they put in an order with the manufacturer. “We’re having pretty good turnaround time with that.”
Evans said cars continue to be a diminishing part of sales, with the F150 pickups very strong. “And the super-duty trucks we can’t keep in stock.”
Build, build, build
Based on the number and value of remodeling and construction permits issued, Mankato saw surprisingly solid growth during the 2020 pandemic.
The total value of all permits issued by the city was up just a bit in 2020.
While the total number of commercial permits issued by the city was steady from 2019 to 2020, the number of permits for residential remodeling and for new home construction was up significantly.
Randy Dinsmore, project coordinator for Goodrich Construction, said they couldn’t keep up with remodeling jobs.
“We had more work than we could handle. That’s been true for quite some time. There was some interruption last spring so there was some drop (in sales), but we came out of 2020 pretty well. Certainly better than those in entertainment.”
Goodrich focuses on residential remodels along with some commercial renovations.
“The average size job was down slightly last year but not a lot,” Dinsmore said.
“With the warmer weather this spring we’re seeing the sales start a little earlier than usual.”
Ag rebounds
The agriculture sector, which fuels a large part of the region’s economy, started 2020 on shaky ground but began coming back strong late last year as exports increased and corn and soybean prices have risen to their highest point in six years.
The annual State of Ag report released this week by GreenSeam, a division of GMG, shows optimism among farmers and other agribusinesses.
An overwhelming 92% of those surveyed said they believe the state of agriculture is headed in the right direction, up from just 16% the previous year.
Forecasting the change of their business in the next year, 60% reported they foresee growth, while only 12% think their business will decline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.