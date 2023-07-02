MANKATO — A young man named Richard was back in Mankato on leave from the Korean War in 1952 when he asked a young lady named Mary out on a date.
He was smitten by the second date, still remembering a smooch on the cheek that day.
“The lightning crashed,” he said of the moment. “The thunder roared.”
He went home to tell his mother about the “wonderful young lady” he met, and how he was worried she’d be gone by the time he finished his deployment the following year.
The worries were unfounded, it turned out. They kept in touch via letters until Richard’s deployment ended in early 1953, then married each other on June 29, 1953.
Richard and Mary Keltgen celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Thursday before a celebration with family and friends Sunday at Pemberton City Hall.
Mary, who turns 89 in October, remembers feeling just about ready to give up on dating all those years ago. None of the boys she knew interested her.
One day her cousin told her a soldier was coming by the house for supper.
“My mother spoke up saying ‘oh, Mary likes soldiers!’” she recalled. “So that’s how that got started; my mother had a lot to do with it.”
It helped that her father liked Richard right off the bat as well.
Leading up to that supper, Richard, 92, had gone with his cousins to social events in Mankato. There were young ladies interested in meeting a soldier there, but none of them caught his eye like Mary did shortly after.
The lifelong Mankato residents have five daughters, Lonnie, Monica, Laura, Becky and Shawn, two sons, Terry and Karl, approximately 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. All seven children and most of the grandchildren still live in the Mankato area, making every family get-together a large affair.
They had more than 60 family members at a holiday gathering at Pemberton’s town hall, chosen for its space. The couple expected about 300 people would attend their 70th anniversary party.
Richard was telling everyone he could about it because he was so excited, said his oldest daughter, Lonnie Reemer.
“If he’d met you a week ago at the grocery store and you stood in line with him you’d have gotten an invite,” she said. “I take him to the bank and he’s inviting the teller.”
The family held special celebrations on Richard and Mary’s 25th, 50th and 65th and now 70th anniversaries. Richard, described as a true romantic, got Mary 65 yellow roses for their 65th anniversary.
To be able to get together still as a family is heartwarming, said Reemer. They've been lucky to always have each other, she said, with her mom and dad setting an example from the top.
“Their biggest thing is to always be there for each other no matter what,” she said. “We celebrate good times and when someone is having a bad time we rally around them.”
Richard once had a close medical call in the form of a brain tumor. It got to the point where the doctor at the hospital told Mary she should get ahold of anyone in the family who should know because Richard might not make it.
The family has a telephone tree in place for emergencies. Calls went out immediately.
When the doctor returned to check on Richard about a half hour later, Reemer said, there were about 40 family members in the hallway taking turns a few at a time to go in and see Richard.
The doctor figured only immediate family would be notified. He didn’t realize that in this family, that many people and more are considered immediate family.
Richard’s health turned around, one of the many things in life he feels thankful about. Mary and he see their family regularly while residing at Mankato Lodge Senior Living. Card games and board games are among their favorite activities.
The two said communication and knowing how to handle disagreements are among the keys to their 70-years and counting marriage. If you’re angry with each other, Mary said, take a breather and come back ready to resolve whatever the disagreement was about.
“You do have to talk to each other,” she said. “Communication works.”
In their case, she’d go to her hobby room and he’d go to his model train set room. They’d emerge before long and come at the issue from a new angle.
Ultimately, the couple said they feel thankful to the lord for finding each other.
“I thank the good lord every day for getting me out of Korea and then I thank him for bringing Mary into my life,” Richard said. “I consider myself one of the luckiest men alive.”
