ST. PETER — Minnesotans who go outdoors to enjoy fall colors this week may be surprised to find shades of delicate purple mixed with the autumnal oranges, yellows and reds.
“Every now and then, lilacs will bloom again in September,” said Fred Struck, owner of Traverse des Sioux Garden Center in St. Peter.
"It does happen in our climate when something in nature triggers lilacs to come out of dormancy," he said. "This year, the weather and the amount of moisture tricked the plants into thinking they went through a little winter."
The wonderful fragrance that fills the air in the spring is barely detectable on this fall's breezes. Lilac late bloomers are smaller flowers then those from spring buds and branches bearing flowers are few and far between.
Struck had advice for owners of ordinary lilac bushes that are showing flowers this fall: "Enjoy them. And there's no need to worry. They will bloom again in the spring."
University of Minnesota Extension educator Shane Bugeja said bunches of fragrant lilacs are to be expected this time of year on at least one variety, the Boomerang. The reblooming hybrid, first developed in 2009, produces flowers on and off throughout several months.
The common varieties of lilacs typically used as backyard hedges by Minnesotans experienced stress during this year's growing season, Bugeja said. This summer, his office in Mankato received many calls from concerned local residents whose lilacs' leaves were turning dark or falling from the bushes.
"We had a really bad fungal outbreak in a big part of Minnesota this year. It did not kill the lilac bushes, but they were stressed — stressed plants sometimes bloom at odd times of the year."
He said property owners with old lilac hedges may want to consider cutting off branches from stressed plants.
"If you don't care if your lilacs bloom next spring, prune them in late February or early March."
