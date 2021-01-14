MANKATO — Mankato Salvation Army's goal for its 2020 Christmas campaign has been reached days after its target date.
At its conclusion last week, the campaign was about $30,000 short of its $500,000 goal. Donations that came in after the campaign ended brought the total to an amount that exceeded the goal by $2,000.
Lt. Andy Wheeler said in a news release Thursday that he attributes the unprecedented success to a community with deep resolve and cheerful hearts.
Wheeler credits the extension of the virtual kettles at Hy-Vee and Cub Foods locations — as well as various channels for giving — as large reasons for the success.
Online donations are accepted at: SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato.
